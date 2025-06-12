Air India Boeing 787 Crashes After Takeoff

A Boeing Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad in western India, local authorities and the airline said Thursday.

It is being reported that one passenger, a British nationalist seated in 11A, has survived the crash.

Air India Flight 171 was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport when the accident occurred. FlightRadar data posted on X shows the aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 625 feet before descending at a vertical speed of 475 feet per minute.

In a statement on X, Air India confirmed: “Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident shortly after takeoff today.” The airline said the Boeing 787-8, which departed at 13:38, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

Thursday’s crash is the first involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered service in 2011, according to Boeing’s accident data. Boeing said it is in contact with Air India and added on X: “Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected.”

In an AP report, aviation safety consultant John M. Cox said investigators are likely to examine whether the Air India plane was properly configured for flight. While emphasizing that it’s too early to draw conclusions, Cox pointed to grainy video of the flight that may prompt investigators to look into whether the slats and flaps were correctly positioned during the aircraft’s climb.

“The image shows the airplane’s nose pitching up while it continues to descend,” he said. “That suggests the plane wasn’t generating enough lift.”