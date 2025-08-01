Air Marshals Shift to Deportation Duty

Roughly 200 Federal Air Marshals, traditionally charged with safeguarding commercial air travel, are now reportedly assigned to ICE deportation flights, according to a CNN report published Thursday.

According to CNN, the deployment began in June, with marshals serving on chartered flights operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transport detainees both domestically and internationally.

Sources told the outlet that marshals on ICE flights are performing a range of duties beyond traditional law enforcement—tasks, including checking detainees for lice, managing trash, and cleaning aircraft, sometimes while unarmed.

Critics warn that this redeployment could dilute federal preparedness aboard commercial passenger flights, potentially impacting aviation security. The Air Marshal National Council, representing rank‑and‑file marshals, has sent a cease‑and‑desist letter to DHS and TSA, arguing the new assignments may amount to contract fraud and place personnel in unsafe or inappropriate working conditions.



As these deployments continue through mid‑ and late July 2025, internal memos reportedly authorize reassignment of up to 250 marshals, within a broader force of 2,000–3,000 total.