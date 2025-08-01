Aviation News

Air Marshals Shift to Deportation Duty

Roughly 200 marshals redeployed to transport detainees.

Ryan Ewing
Uniformed DHS police
Department of Homeland Security police [Shutterstock/ Sheila Fitzgerald]
Key Takeaways:

  • Approximately 200 Federal Air Marshals are now assigned to ICE deportation flights, performing duties beyond their traditional roles.
  • Marshals on these flights undertake tasks such as checking for lice, managing waste, and cleaning, sometimes while unarmed.
  • Critics express concern that this redeployment compromises aviation security by reducing the number of marshals on commercial flights.
  • The Air Marshal National Council has issued a cease-and-desist letter, citing potential contract fraud and unsafe working conditions.
Roughly 200 Federal Air Marshals, traditionally charged with safeguarding commercial air travel, are now reportedly assigned to ICE deportation flights, according to a CNN report published Thursday.

According to CNN, the deployment began in June, with marshals serving on chartered flights operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transport detainees both domestically and internationally.

Sources told the outlet that marshals on ICE flights are performing a range of duties beyond traditional law enforcement—tasks, including checking detainees for lice, managing trash, and cleaning aircraft, sometimes while unarmed.

Critics warn that this redeployment could dilute federal preparedness aboard commercial passenger flights, potentially impacting aviation security. The Air Marshal National Council, representing rank‑and‑file marshals, has sent a cease‑and‑desist letter to DHS and TSA, arguing the new assignments may amount to contract fraud and place personnel in unsafe or inappropriate working conditions.

As these deployments continue through mid‑ and late July 2025, internal memos reportedly authorize reassignment of up to 250 marshals, within a broader force of 2,000–3,000 total.

Ryan Ewing

Ryan is Sr. Director of Digital for Firecrown's Aviation Group. In 2013, he founded AirlineGeeks.com, a leading trade publication covering the airline industry. Since then, his work has been featured in several publications and news outlets, including CNN, WJLA, CNET, and Business Insider. During his time in the airline industry, he's worked in roles pertaining to airport/airline operations while holding a B.S. in Air Transportation Management from Arizona State University along with an MBA. Previously, he worked for a Part 135 operator and later a major airline. Ryan is also an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

