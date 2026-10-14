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Airbus Forecasts Aviation Services Market To Reach $420 Billion By 2045

Airbus forecasts the global aviation services market will more than double by 2045 as airlines expand fleets and demand for maintenance and digital services grows.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
(Credit: Airbus)
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Key Takeaways:

  • Airbus forecasts the global aviation services market to more than double by 2045, exceeding $420 billion annually, driven by expanding airline fleets and increased demand for maintenance and digital services.
  • Meeting this demand will require an estimated 2.44 million additional aviation professionals, including 730,000 maintenance technicians, 660,000 pilots, and 1.05 million cabin crew.
  • Aircraft maintenance, especially off-wing maintenance, is projected to account for the largest share of the market, with significant growth also expected in digital services and connectivity.
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Airbus expects the global aviation services market to more than double by 2045 as airlines expand their fleets and demand for aircraft maintenance, repairs and digital services increases.

The company’s latest forecast, released Wednesday, projects the market will exceed $420 billion annually, growing at an average rate of 3.8% per year.

Airbus expects the global commercial aircraft fleet to reach 45,550 aircraft, while annual passenger traffic doubles to 10 billion. Meeting that demand will require an estimated 2.44 million additional aviation professionals, including 730,000 maintenance technicians, 660,000 pilots and 1.05 million cabin crew members.

Maintenance is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Airbus forecasts that off-wing maintenance, which involves removing components or engines for work at repair facilities, will reach $217 billion.

Other growth areas include maintenance support, aircraft upgrades and digital services. Airbus expects digital services and connectivity to grow 5.3% annually, reaching $27 billion.

Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, North America and China are expected to remain the largest markets by total demand.

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Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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