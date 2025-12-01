Aviation News

Airbus Software Fix Amid Holiday Rush

Carriers update Airbus A320-family jets following emergency directive.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

Airbus Software Fix Progress Amid Holiday Rush
[Credit: HMBSoFL Photography | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Airlines worldwide are implementing an emergency software update for Airbus A320-family aircraft following an uncommanded pitch-down incident on a JetBlue flight, linked to intense solar radiation.
  • Aviation regulators in the U.S. and Europe issued emergency directives, requiring operators to complete the software fix before carrying passengers.
  • While many U.S. carriers rapidly completed the updates with minimal disruption, some airlines, notably JetBlue, experienced flight cancellations and isolated schedule issues during the busy post-Thanksgiving travel period.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Airlines worldwide continued working through the weekend to implement an emergency software update for Airbus A320-family aircraft after regulators in the U.S. and Europe issued emergency directives tied to a recent flight-control anomaly. 

The update follows an Oct. 30 JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark that briefly lost about 100 feet of altitude during an uncommanded pitch down before diverting to Tampa. Investigators later linked the event to a vulnerability associated with “intense solar radiation,” prompting Airbus to recommend an immediate revision to systems that govern flight-control functions. The Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued emergency orders requiring operators to complete the fix before carrying passengers.

U.S. carriers reported steady progress heading into the busy post-Thanksgiving travel period. American Airlines, which initially identified more than 300 aircraft for review, said it ultimately had 209 jets requiring the update and completed all work by midday Saturday, CNBC reported. Delta Air Lines expects fewer than 50 aircraft to be affected, while United Airlines told Reuters and CBS that only six of its jets required updates. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on social media that travelers “SHOULD NOT expect any major disruptions,” citing strong progress across impacted fleets. 

Some airlines, however, still reported isolated schedule issues, including JetBlue, which canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Sunday as it worked to finish updates for about 150 aircraft. The airline told Reuters it expected updates for 120 aircraft to be completed by Sunday morning, but that about 30 more would still be “in progress.”

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury apologized to airlines and passengers in a LinkedIn post, adding that teams were “working around the clock” to support operators. Despite the short-term challenges, major hubs in Asia, Europe and the U.S. reported generally moderate delays as carriers raced to complete the update and keep holiday traffic moving.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE