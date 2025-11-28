EASA Issues Emergency Directive On A320 Aircraft

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD), mandating immediate software and hardware fixes for a Airbus A320-family aircraft. The move follows an in-flight incident where an A320 experienced an “uncommanded and limited pitch down,” which investigators have linked to data corruption caused by intense solar radiation.

“An Airbus A320 aeroplane recently experienced an uncommanded and limited pitch down event.” the EASA said. “The autopilot remained engaged throughout the event, with a brief and limited loss of altitude, and the rest of the flight was uneventful. Preliminary technical assessment done by Airbus identified a malfunction of the affected ELAC as a possible contributing factor.”

On Friday, Airbus itself released a statement following the discovery of the issue. The aircraft manufacturer acknowledged that a “significant” number of A320s in-service could be impacted and that the subsequent fixes will lead to “operational disruptions to passengers and customers.”

The AD calls for affected aircraft to replace specific Elevator Aileron Computers (ELAC) to be before their next flight. The EASA stated that a ferry flight is permitted to position an aircraft to a location where it can be properly serviced.

American Airlines, which operates around 340 A320s across its fleet, said that it expects some operational disruptions, but that the majority of its aircraft will be updated today and tomorrow.

United Airlines said that they remained unaffected by the Airbus announcement, a spokesperson for the company told USA Today.