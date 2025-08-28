Airlines Look To Obscure Deportation Flights

As the Trump administration ramps up deportation flights to record highs, airlines operating these flights are taking measures to obscure flight data from flight tracking websites, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Per the report, some carriers contracting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation flights are now using dummy call signs and blocking tail numbers in order to limit tracking by immigration advocacy groups and other parties that monitor such flights.

Immigration advocate Tom Cartwright has been tracking deportation flights since 2020 and reported that since the beginning of Trump’s second term through July, at least 5,962 deportation flights have taken place, a 41 percent increase over the same period in 2024. Around 80 percent of these flights are carried out by three airlines, GlobalX, Eastern Air Express, and Avelo Airlines.

Because of the Limiting Aircraft Data Displayed (LADD) program, the FAA allows aircraft owners to limit the flight data administered to publicly-accessible flight tracking websites, blocking info such as tail numbers.

The agency states, “The LADD program provides aircraft owners the ability to have their flight data filtered from distribution via the FAA System Wide Information Management (SWIM) data feed or filtered from public display by web sites that participate in the program.”

Popular flight tracking site FlightRadar24 said in March that it received LADD requests for more than a dozen aircraft, many of which were being used to carry out deportations. Seattle-area nonprofit immigration rights group La Resistencia stated that 40 of the 94 aircraft it was tracking nationwide have been blocked.

Airlines are also using call signs different from their traditional lettering in a further effort to shield these flights from increased attention.

This news comes after a report last week that claimed the Trump administration is looking into having ICE purchase its own fleet of aircraft for deportations.