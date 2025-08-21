DHS Wants Its Own Deportation Aircraft

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is looking to have Immigration and Customs Enforcement purchase its own fleet of airplanes in order to make it easier for the agency to carry out mass deportations and get closer to the quota set by the Trump administration of deporting one million illegal immigrants per year.

According to a report by NBC News, ICE currently uses charter flights to deport immigrants back to their home country, a practice that dates back years. ICE has chartered up to 14 airplanes at a time, allowing them to deport around 15,000 migrants a month, per Jason Houser, ICE chief of staff during the Biden administration.

“If the goal is to get to 30 to 35,000 removals a month, you would need to double the number of planes,” Houser said.

Because of the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Act,” ICE might have the funds to make such an endeavor a reality. The sprawling spending package allocates $75 billion to the agency, $30 billion of which is set aside for ICE’s enforcement and deportation operations.

Even if Noem and ICE were to go through with the project of acquiring its own fleet of aircraft, it would still have logistical problems to consider. Under the current arrangement, the charter companies are responsible for staffing the planes with staff such as pilots, medics, and security.

Each charter flight costs around $25,000 per hour or usually around $100,000 to $200,000 per flight.

Houser said that he considered having ICE purchase and operate its own fleet of aircraft during the Biden administration as well, but due to insufficient funding, had to continue with the charter method.