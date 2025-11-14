Fire Destroys Three Planes

A late-evening fire at Avon Park Executive Airport in Avon Park, Florida on Tuesday destroyed three single-engine aircraft and prompted a multiagency emergency response, according to local officials.

Avon Park Fire Chief Andrew Marcy said two additional aircraft were relocated to prevent “damage from fire impingement.” Although details about the destroyed aircraft have not been released, at least two of the aircraft appear from photos to be Piper Cherokees.

The fire, reported around 10:30 p.m., remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Avon Park Fire Department responded to the scene with two engines and a foam trailer. Its fire chief, Andrew Marcy, was on the scene as well. Highlands County Fire Rescue supported the effort with additional engines, equipment and personnel. Highlands County deputies also responded to the scene as well.

Marcy said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was consulted following the fire.

No further details on the causes for the fire or the extent of its damage have been released.