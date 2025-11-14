Aviation News

Fire Destroys Three Planes

Avon Park Executive Airport fire earlier this week is under investigation by Florida State Fire Marshal.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

Airport Fire Destroys Three Planes
[Credit: Highlands County Fire Rescue via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A late-evening fire at Avon Park Executive Airport in Florida on Tuesday destroyed three single-engine aircraft and prompted a multiagency emergency response.
  • Avon Park Fire Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded, while two additional aircraft were relocated to prevent further damage.
  • The incident, which occurred around 10:30 p.m., is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal with no cause or full damage details released yet.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A late-evening fire at Avon Park Executive Airport in Avon Park, Florida on Tuesday destroyed three single-engine aircraft and prompted a multiagency emergency response, according to local officials.

Avon Park Fire Chief Andrew Marcy said two additional aircraft were relocated to prevent “damage from fire impingement.” Although details about the destroyed aircraft have not been released, at least two of the aircraft appear from photos to be Piper Cherokees.

The fire, reported around 10:30 p.m., remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Avon Park Fire Department responded to the scene with two engines and a foam trailer. Its fire chief, Andrew Marcy, was on the scene as well. Highlands County Fire Rescue supported the effort with additional engines, equipment and personnel. Highlands County deputies also responded to the scene as well.

Marcy said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was consulted following the fire.

No further details on the causes for the fire or the extent of its damage have been released.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE