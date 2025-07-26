AirVenture 2025: Pilot Supplies Shopping With Sporty’s

Sporty’s is a staple in the pilot supply retail world and for years it has been a stop for AirVenture showgoers looking for smoking deals on everything from headsets to flight bags to iPad mounts. Who better than Sporty’s veteran John Zimmerman for honest advice on picking the right gear? In this video, Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano stopped over to chat with John on the latest buying trend and a look at a couple of new products—including smartly designed power supplies and fresh flight bags.