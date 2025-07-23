Samaritan Aviation puts its fleet of Cessna Stationair amphibious aircraft to good use in Papua New Guinea, operating the only seaplane medivac missions seven days a week. Every flight is provided at no cost and the organization partners with local staff and medical workers carrying patients for needed care. At AirVenture 2025, the organization premiered an important documentary on its efforts at EAA’s Skyscape theater at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 24. AVweb’s Russ Niles caught up with Samaritan Aviation’s Luke Hamer at the EAA Seaplane Base to learn more about the organization.
AirVenture Video: Samaritan Aviation
Samaritan Aviation is screening a documentary on its humanitarian efforts in Papua New Guinea at the Skyscape Theatre in the EAA Museum at 1 p.m. Thursday
