AirVenture Video: Turbine 206

Custom built amphibian flew from Ontario to Oshkosh

Larry Anglisano
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The EAA Seaplane Base at AirVenture offers unique aircraft viewing opportunities.
  • Larry Anglisano of AVweb visited the base at AirVenture 2025.
  • Anglisano photographed a notable turbine-powered Cessna Stationair.
  • A video showcasing the aircraft and the event is available online.
There are always interesting flying machines to see at the EAA Seaplane Base and if you haven’t visited the base during AirVenture, you’re missing out on a great experience. AVweb’s Larry Anglisano packed his camera gear and spent some time at the base at AirVenture 2025 and sure enough, spotted a turbine-powered Cessna Stationair that was worth shooting.

Larry Anglisano

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

