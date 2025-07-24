There are always interesting flying machines to see at the EAA Seaplane Base and if you haven’t visited the base during AirVenture, you’re missing out on a great experience. AVweb’s Larry Anglisano packed his camera gear and spent some time at the base at AirVenture 2025 and sure enough, spotted a turbine-powered Cessna Stationair that was worth shooting.
AirVenture Video: Turbine 206
Custom built amphibian flew from Ontario to Oshkosh
