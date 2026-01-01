Boeing to Boost Monthly 737 Production Further in 2026

Boeing plans to increase the production of its narrow-body 737 passenger aircraft to 47 per month in late spring or early summer of 2026.

Katie Ringgold, Boeing’s Vice President and General Manager for the 737 Program, stated that 2025 is a year of stability and 2026 will be a year of growth for the beleaguered company, according to Business Standard.

The company increased its monthly production from 38 to 42 planes in September after a period of heightened oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency imposed a 38-aircraft-per-month cap on Boeing after a door plug failed on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in January 2024.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the door plug incident assigned ultimate responsibility to Boeing for failing to provide adequate training and oversight for its production lines leading up to the incident. The company has since developed recurrent training for technicians on parts removal among other NTSB requirements.

Ringgold noted that the rigor in the production system has been developed and that the supply chain is rebuilding. Boeing currently has a backlog of over 6,000 737 orders and is sold out through the 2030s.