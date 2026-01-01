Business Aviation Aviation News

Boeing to Boost Monthly 737 Production Further in 2026

Manufacturer plans to increase output of its best selling aircraft to 47 per month

Caleb Revill
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Wikimedia Commons/Jetstar Airlines
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing plans to increase its 737 narrow-body aircraft production to 47 planes per month by early summer 2026, following a period of stability in 2025.
  • This ramp-up comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously capped production at 38 aircraft per month due to a door plug failure on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in January 2024.
  • Boeing was held responsible for the incident due to inadequate training and oversight but has since implemented new measures and recurrent training to improve production quality and rigor.
  • The company currently faces a substantial backlog of over 6,000 737 orders, with its production sold out through the 2030s, necessitating increased output.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Boeing plans to increase the production of its narrow-body 737 passenger aircraft to 47 per month in late spring or early summer of 2026. 

Katie Ringgold, Boeing’s Vice President and General Manager for the 737 Program, stated that 2025 is a year of stability and 2026 will be a year of growth for the beleaguered company, according to Business Standard.

The company increased its monthly production from 38 to 42 planes in September after a period of heightened oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency imposed a 38-aircraft-per-month cap on Boeing after a door plug failed on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 in January 2024. 

The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the door plug incident assigned ultimate responsibility to Boeing for failing to provide adequate training and oversight for its production lines leading up to the incident. The company has since developed recurrent training for technicians on parts removal among other NTSB requirements.

Ringgold noted that the rigor in the production system has been developed and that the supply chain is rebuilding. Boeing currently has a backlog of over 6,000 737 orders and is sold out through the 2030s.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE