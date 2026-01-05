Pilot Sues Boeing for $10 Million

The captain of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 filed a civil lawsuit in Oregon against The Boeing Company and Spirit AeroSystems on Dec. 30. Captain Brandon Fisher alleges that Boeing attempted to shift balme towards the flight crew following the Jan. 5, 2024 in-flight blow-out of a cabin panel that created an in-flight emergency.

These efforts, the lawsuit says, had “life-altering” impacts on the flight crew, including Fisher, despite later NTSB findings that the accident was the result of manufacturing errors. The complaint seeks $10 million in damages and demands a trial by jury.

Lawsuit details and claims

The plaintiff, Capt. Brandon Fisher, was the pilot flying the Boeing 737-9 when the left mid-exit door plug separated shortly after departure from Portland on Jan. 5, 2024, leading to rapid depressurization. The filing asserts claims including negligence, strict products liability, breach of warranty, negligent training and supervision, negligent infliction of emotional distress and defamation against Boeing, as well as negligence and products liability claims against Spirit AeroSystems.

Background from investigation

A final investigation report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that four bolts designed to prevent vertical movement of the left mid-exit door plug were missing before delivery of the airplane to Alaska Airlines. The report found that the plug was opened during manufacturing for rework without required documentation and was subsequently closed without the securing hardware being reinstalled.

The NTSB cited inadequate training, guidance and oversight related to parts removal processes at Boeing as the probable cause, with contributing factors including ineffective regulatory oversight. The report noted that the flight crew executed emergency procedures and returned the aircraft safely to Portland. One flight attendant and seven passengers sustained minor injuries.

Early company response

In the weeks following the incident, Boeing publicly acknowledged responsibility for the event. During a January earnings call, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said, “We caused the problem,” and added that “Boeing is accountable for what happened,” while outlining steps the company said it was taking to strengthen quality controls and oversight.

The lawsuit contrasts those remarks with what it describes as earlier statements that shifted responsibility away from manufacturing issues and toward the flight crew. The case adds to ongoing legal and regulatory scrutiny surrounding the 737-9 program since the incident.