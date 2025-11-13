Alleged Fake Captain Flew Passengers Across Europe

A pilot allegedly flew as a captain for Lithuanian wet-lease operator Avion Express for months using falsified documents. The unnamed pilot previously worked as a first officer for Garuda Indonesia, but may not be qualified to serve as a captain under EASA regulations.

The airline said it recently became aware of “unverified information” regarding the pilot’s background and began a review to confirm his qualifications. A spokesperson told German-language Aero Telegraph the company’s hiring procedures follow all aviation regulations.

The pilot is alleged to have flown passenger services across Europe, including flights operated on behalf of Western European carriers. Although the company did not directly state whether the pilot had been fired, it did refer to the individual as a “former pilot.”

Avion Express, a provider of aircraft and crews to airlines worldwide, operates a fleet of more than 50 Airbus A320-series aircraft and serves markets in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. These include flights on behalf of European airlines like Eurowings, LOT, easyJet, and Sun Express. AeroTelegraph’s report confirmed that the pilot operated Avion Express flights for Eurowings as a captain; it is possible the individual did so for other airlines as well.

Eurowings told Aero Telegraph it has taken up the matter with its internal safety team but has not released further details.

Avion Express said safety and compliance remain its highest priorities as the inquiry continues.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Rolanda Lipneviciute, head of marketing and communications at Avion Express, said the investigation involves coordination with authorities in multiple countries to verify all available information.

“There is currently no conclusive evidence regarding his documentation to verify any potential falsification of documents,” Lipneviciute said. “The investigation is complex and involves multiple countries and institutions. We remain committed to updating the information when and to the extent it is possible.”

The company has not indicated when the investigation may conclude.