ALPA Urges Spirit Bondholders To Continue Funding As Bankruptcy Pressures Mount

ALPA is calling on Spirit Airlines’ bondholders to continue funding the airline as it works through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Amelia Walsh
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo By Spirit Airlines
Key Takeaways:

  • The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) is appealing to Spirit Airlines' bondholders to continue funding the carrier, asserting that ongoing financial support is crucial to prevent liquidation and save thousands of jobs.
  • Spirit Airlines is undergoing its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy within a year, stemming from significant financial struggles since the pandemic, including over $2.5 billion in losses, failed merger attempts, and operational cutbacks.
  • ALPA emphasizes that bankruptcy is a process for restructuring debt and stabilizing operations, not an automatic collapse, and believes Spirit has made progress in its recovery efforts.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) is asking Spirit Airlines’ bondholders to continue funding the carrier as it works through Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

In a Jan 13 open letter, the union said Spirit has made progress in its restructuring but warned the airline could be forced into liquidation without continued financial support. ALPA, which represents Spirit’s pilots and other frontline employees, said thousands of jobs could be lost if funding is withdrawn.

“Bankruptcy does not equate to collapse,” the union wrote. “This process exists to allow companies to restructure their debt, stabilize operations, and emerge stronger.”

Spirit has struggled financially since the pandemic. According to MSN, the airline has lost more than $2.5 billion since 2020, failed to complete merger attempts with Frontier and JetBlue, and filed for bankruptcy twice. In an effort to conserve cash, Spirit has cut routes, reduced its fleet, furloughed pilots, and downgraded captains to lower-paying positions.

Spirit continues to operate while under bankruptcy protection as negotiations with creditors continue.

