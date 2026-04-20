Aviation News

American Rejects United Merger Talk, Shares Fall

Lawmakers raise competition concerns following United's suggestion of a merger with American.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
American Rejects United Merger Talk, Shares Fall
[Credit: Cassiohabib | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • American Airlines has publicly rejected a potential merger with United Airlines, stating it is "not engaged with or interested" in such discussions.
  • The rejection came after reports that United CEO Scott Kirby had pitched the merger idea to Trump administration officials.
  • American cited concerns that a combination with United would be detrimental to competition and consumers, and inconsistent with antitrust principles.
  • A merger between the two airlines would create the world's largest airline, control approximately 40% of U.S. domestic capacity, and likely face significant antitrust scrutiny and lead to higher ticket prices.
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American Airlines said Friday it is not pursuing a merger with United Airlines, issuing a statement after reports that United CEO Scott Kirby had raised the idea with Trump administration officials. The response came after markets closed, and CNBC reported the airline’s shares fell more than 4% in morning trading Monday, reversing gains from the prior session.

“American Airlines is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding a merger with United Airlines,” the company said in a statement Friday. “While changes in the broader airline marketplace may be necessary, a combination with United would be negative for competition and for consumers, and therefore inconsistent with our understanding of the Administration’s philosophy toward the industry and principles of antitrust law.”

The statement follows earlier reports that Kirby had discussed a potential combination during a late-February White House meeting. A merger would create the world’s largest airline and account for about 40% of U.S. domestic capacity, according to CNBC, a level that would likely draw antitrust scrutiny.

“If United and American were to merge, airlines would face less pressure from rivals to keep the cost of flying down,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote in a letter reported by CBS News. “And airlines across the industry could raise ticket prices and fees even higher.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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