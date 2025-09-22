Aviation News Military Aviation

Army Names Four Killed in Helicopter Crash

Special operations soldiers identified after MH-60 helicopter crash near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Matt Ryan
MH-60 Black Hawk of 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. [Credit: Kyle Abraham/U.S. Army]
Key Takeaways:

  • Four U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash during a training mission in Washington state.
  • The deceased were identified as Chief Warrant Officers Andrew Cully and Andrew Kraus (pilots), and Sergeants Donavon Scott and Jadalyn Good (crew chiefs).
  • The crash site was engulfed in flames, and the accident is currently under investigation.
  • All four soldiers had extensive experience and received numerous awards during their service.
The U.S. Army has released the names of four soldiers who were killed in a crash last week involving a special operations MH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. Each of the four service members were onboard the aircraft when it went down near Summit Lake during a training flight. Early responders reported the site was engulfed in flames, making it initially inaccessible. The accident remains under investigation.

The crew members were identified as Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, 35, of Sparta, Missouri; Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, 39, of Sanibel, Florida; Sgt. Donavon Scott, 25, of Tacoma, Washington; and Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, of Mount Vernon, Washington. Cully and Kraus were serving as pilots, with Scott and Good aboard as crew chiefs. 

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the loss of four courageous Night Stalkers … who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 17th during a training mission,” Col. Stephen Smith, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, said in a statement.

Cully, a former commissioned officer, joined the 160th in 2024 and deployed once with the unit. Kraus, a former Marine mechanic, became an Army warrant officer in 2017 and joined the regiment in 2023. Scott enlisted as a UH-60 repairer and went on to log more than 776 flying hours as a crew chief. Good, who entered the Army in 2021, graduated as a crew chief in 2023 and accumulated over 730 hours. Each soldier was recognized with multiple awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

  1. Avatar for N3GXQ N3GXQ says:

    Tragic - 4 young lives snuffed out. R.I.P.

