Army Names Four Killed in Helicopter Crash

The U.S. Army has released the names of four soldiers who were killed in a crash last week involving a special operations MH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. Each of the four service members were onboard the aircraft when it went down near Summit Lake during a training flight. Early responders reported the site was engulfed in flames, making it initially inaccessible. The accident remains under investigation.

The crew members were identified as Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, 35, of Sparta, Missouri; Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, 39, of Sanibel, Florida; Sgt. Donavon Scott, 25, of Tacoma, Washington; and Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, of Mount Vernon, Washington. Cully and Kraus were serving as pilots, with Scott and Good aboard as crew chiefs.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the loss of four courageous Night Stalkers … who tragically lost their lives on Sept. 17th during a training mission,” Col. Stephen Smith, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, said in a statement.

Cully, a former commissioned officer, joined the 160th in 2024 and deployed once with the unit. Kraus, a former Marine mechanic, became an Army warrant officer in 2017 and joined the regiment in 2023. Scott enlisted as a UH-60 repairer and went on to log more than 776 flying hours as a crew chief. Good, who entered the Army in 2021, graduated as a crew chief in 2023 and accumulated over 730 hours. Each soldier was recognized with multiple awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal.