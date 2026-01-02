Argentina Overhauls Aviation Regulations

Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration made sweeping changes to its aviation regulations last month, particularly relaxing operational restrictions related to Parts 91, 121 and 135 of the country’s Civil Aviation Regulations. The changes follow a technical review that considered technological developments, operational experience within civil aviation and input from international organizations, while maintaining existing safety standards.

Under the resolution, general aviation flights conducted under visual flight rules will no longer be required to file flight plans beginning March 1, 2026. Night visual flight will be permitted nationwide for pilots who meet established requirements. The update also allows certain non-regular operations involving aircraft with fewer than 10 passengers to be conducted with a single pilot when approved autopilot systems are installed and authorized.

Additional revisions remove a flight plan requirement in air defense identification zones for aircraft equipped with ADS-B out once the change is reflected in the Aeronautical Information Publication. Licensing provisions were updated to better align with earlier amendments to Part 61, including the elimination of a requirement for 900 flight hours associated with a first-class commercial pilot license for airline operations. The resolution also updates requirements for medical flights and minimum equipment standards and expands eligibility for instrument flight rules operations within defined limits.