Mental Health in Aviation Act Moves to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Mental Health in Aviation Act of 2025 on September 9. First introduced by Representatives Sean Casten of Illinois and Pete Stauber of Minnesota, the legislation would require the FAA to revise medical certification regulations in order to help pilots and air traffic controllers seek treatment and voluntarily disclose mental health conditions with fewer professional barriers or potential implications.

The act calls for the FAA to consult with aviation labor groups, medical examiners, and other stakeholders while drafting new rules. It also directs the agency to conduct annual reviews of its mental health special issuance process, reclassify and approve additional medications, and expand examiner training.

To meet those requirements, the measure sets aside $13.7 million per year from 2026 through 2028 to recruit and train additional aviation medical examiners, including psychiatrists. The bill also requires that the FAA begin implementing a variety of recommendations from the Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Rulemaking Committee. These were originally delivered to the agency back in April 2024.

Several industry groups said they welcomed the legislation’s passage in the House.

“The Mental Health in Aviation Act represents a crucial step forward to improving aviation safety and maintaining a healthy work environment for pilots,” Air Line Pilots Association president Jason Ambrosi said.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the National Business Aviation Association also applauded the milestone for the bill. “It is vital that we foster an environment where pilots can seek help without fear of professional repercussions while also enhancing the safety of the traveling public,” NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen said in a statement on Tuesday.