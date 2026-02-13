Aviation Law Aviation News

Senate Panel Advances FAA Safety Review

Bill would require independent panel to assess agency-wide FAA safety management practices.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Senate Panel Advances FAA Safety Review
[Credit: USDA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee advanced legislation (S. 3700) directing the FAA to convene an independent expert panel to evaluate and recommend improvements to its agency-wide safety management system.
  • This action is prompted by concerns over aviation safety, including a deadly crash, a spike in near misses, and air traffic control outages.
  • Senators and the NTSB Chair criticized the FAA's current safety management, with the NTSB noting a culture where FAA personnel were reluctant to share safety information during investigations.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday advanced new legislation directing the FAA to convene an independent expert panel to evaluate and recommend improvements to a comprehensive, agencywide safety management system. Introduced Jan. 27 as S. 3700, the FAA SMS Compliance Review Act of 2026 calls for a review of FAA safety policies, safety programs and implementation of safety management practices across the agency.

Under the legislation, the FAA administrator would be required to convene the panel within 60 days of enactment. The FAA safety panel would include representatives from NASA, aviation labor organizations, air carriers, certificate holders under Part 21, other industry representatives, the U.S. Mission to the International Civil Aviation Organization and a nonvoting member from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The panel would be required to submit a report to the FAA and Congress within 180 days of its first meeting, with any dissenting views attached, and the FAA would be required to publish the report online within five days of receipt.

“From the deadly DCA crash to the spike in near misses and air traffic control equipment outages, there are too many alarm bells ringing that we must strengthen safety in our aviation system,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said. “I’m proud that our legislation passed through committee and is now that much closer to ensuring that the FAA is optimizing effectiveness in its work to strengthen aviation safety and protect passengers and crew.”

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Thursday, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., described the current FAA safety management approach in blunt terms.

“The FAA’s safety management system has been superficial at best,” Cantwell said. “When you have a safety problem, you have to stop and fix it.”

In the same hearing, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators encountered reluctance from FAA personnel to share information related to operational safety during the agency’s review of last year’s mid-air DCA collision.

“We found numerous people were afraid to talk to us; they didn’t want to be formally interviewed,” Homendy said. “It’s not a good culture right now.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE