Aviation News

Kansas Avionics Company Owner Sentenced Over Russian Exports

Former KanRus president receives 18 months in prison following an investigation into illegal shipments of controlled aviation equipment.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Kansas Avionics Company Owner Sentenced Over Russian Exports
[Credit: Mikko Ryynanen | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, former owner of KanRus Trading Company, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for illegally exporting aviation technology to Russia.
  • He pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering, having continued to supply Russian customers after U.S. export restrictions tightened post-2022, using intermediaries and false documentation to circumvent controls.
  • The scheme involved concealing intended recipients and routing payments through foreign accounts, including exporting a repaired TCAS to the Russian Federal Security Service.
  • Buyanovsky forfeited over $450,000 in equipment, and two associates, including the company's Vice President, also received prison sentences for their involvement.
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The former owner of a Kansas avionics company has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his involvement in a scheme to illegally export aviation technology to Russia. According to the Justice Department, Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 63, of Lawrence, Kansas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering related to the sale of controlled avionics equipment without the required export licenses.

Buyanovsky was formerly president of KanRus Trading Company, which continued supplying Russian customers after the United States tightened export restrictions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine beginning in 2022. Federal prosecutors said the company concealed the intended recipients of its shipments and used intermediaries in other countries to circumvent export controls.

Yearslong Export Scheme

According to an earlier DOJ announcement, Buyanovsky admitted that he, along with associates, exported a repaired TCAS to the Russian Federal Security Service in 2021. Conspirators removed identifying markings before having the equipment repaired by a U.S. company. Once repairs were made, the equipment was returned to Russia. According to investigation findings, the group also utilized false export documentation, along with routing payments through foreign bank accounts.

Three Defendants Sentenced

“The defendants ignored those laws and saw the war not as a humanitarian crisis, but as a business opportunity to boost their profits,” U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser said in the September sentencing announcement.

Buyanovsky agreed to forfeit more than $450,000 in avionics equipment and accessories, along with a $50,000 personal forfeiture judgment. His sentencing follows the convictions of two associates. Former KanRus Vice President Douglas Robertson received a 32-month prison sentence in June, while Latvian broker Oleg Chistyakov was sentenced to 28 months. The FBI and Department of Commerce’s Office of Export Enforcement investigated the case, assisted by Latvian authorities and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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