FAA Reports Record Controller Trainee Hiring

The FAA said Thursday that it hired a record 2,235 air traffic controller trainees during fiscal 2026, exceeding its annual target of 2,200. According to the agency, the hiring milestone follows an expanded recruitment campaign that attracted more than 12,000 qualified applicants in its first 24 hours.

“Meeting this year’s hiring goal is an important milestone, but it’s not the finish line,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We are focused on continuing to bring the best and the brightest people into the profession, giving them the training and tools they need to succeed, and building a stronger, more resilient air traffic control workforce.”

Expanding Training Capacity

The FAA said it graduated more than 1,300 trainees from its academy in FY 2026. It also expanded on-site training capacity, and reported its highest-ever academy enrollment in June. Under its latest workforce plan, the FAA intends to hire at least 2,300 additional trainees in fiscal 2027 and 2,400 in fiscal 2028.

Staffing Challenges Remain

Still, the FAA continues to face challenges in bringing newly recruited controllers into operation. A GAO report in January examined long-term shortages and obstacles in the hiring and training process. The FAA’s current revised staffing target seeks 12,563 fully certified controllers, while only around 11,000 were deployed across more than 300 facilities as of April.

The FAA said it remains on track to hire at least 8,900 controller trainees through 2028. Newly hired trainees must complete academy instruction and facility-specific training before becoming fully certified, a process the FAA says can take more than two years depending on facility complexity.