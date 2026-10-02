Ultralight Airport Dispute Draws FAA, TSA Attention

A dispute over ultralight operations at Fairfield Municipal Airport in Iowa has drawn the attention of federal authorities after an airport operator accused a pilot of violating airport access procedures and creating a safety hazard. According to local reporting, fixed-base operator Bob Lyons addressed the Fairfield City Council on Sept. 28 about the ongoing disagreement, which has involved the FAA, Transportation Security Administration and local police.

The dispute began on Labor Day when the pilot reportedly entered the airport through a gate opened by a hangar tenant. Lyons alleged that the pilot subsequently drove across the airport grounds, parked beside an active grass runway and unloaded his ultralight aircraft for a flight. The pilot later requested unrestricted gate access, which Lyons denied. Airport officials maintain that the pilot was offered access during normal business hours but rejected those arrangements.

Airport Operator Raises Safety Concerns

“I gave him every opportunity during business hours to pull his truck inside the gate and I would cone it and he could go fly it,” Lyons told the city council. “He said there’s no way he can taxi his ultralight airplane to the grass runway to fly it and he’s demanding a gate key — and there’s no way I’m going to allow it.”

Lyons said he contacted the FAA three times and that the matter had been referred to the agency’s Kansas City Flight Standards District Office. He also contacted the TSA and local police after reporting threats from the pilot. The airport commission is considering an amendment to its ordinance addressing airport access.

Airport Access Questions

The disagreement comes as ultralight access at public airports has attracted regulatory attention elsewhere. In California, the FAA is reviewing a separate ultralight dispute involving restrictions at Yuba County Airport.

Under federal grant assurances, airports receiving applicable federal funding must generally provide reasonable, nondiscriminatory access to aeronautical users while maintaining safe operations. Fairfield officials maintain that their disagreement concerns airport security and operational safety rather than ultralight activity itself.