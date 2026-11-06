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Bell Delivers 2,000th Model 407 Helicopter

Milestone aircraft goes to a family-owned helicopter operator in British Columbia.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Bell Delivers 2,000th Model 407 Helicopter
[Credit: Bell]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Bell Textron delivered its 2,000th Bell 407 helicopter to White Saddle Air Services in British Columbia, Canada.
  • The Bell 407 model has been in production for nearly three decades since its introduction in 1996.
  • Throughout its history, the helicopter has served a wide range of global missions, including EMS and law enforcement, and has received several updates, such as the 407GXi variant.
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Bell Textron announced Thursday that it delivered its 2,000th Bell 407 helicopter to White Saddle Air Services, a family-owned helicopter operator based near Tatla Lake in British Columbia, Canada. The delivery comes after nearly three decades of production.

Three Decades of Production

Introduced in 1996, the Bell 407 has been used for a range of operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, corporate transportation and utility work. The helicopter has undergone several updates over its production history, including the introduction of the 407GX and 407GXP variants.

In 2018, Bell introduced the 407GXi, which added Garmin’s G1000H NXi integrated flight deck and an updated Rolls-Royce engine. The latest variant continues to serve operators in a range of commercial and public service missions.

Milestone Delivery

White Saddle Air Services is based at Bluff Lake in British Columbia’s Cariboo Chilcotin region. Bell did not disclose the new aircraft’s configuration or its intended operations.

Bell President and CEO Danny Maldonado in Thursday’s announcement attributed the milestone to the manufacturer’s employees and customers. The company also recognized its manufacturing facility in Mirabel, Quebec, which supports production and deliveries of the Bell 407 to customers worldwide.

“The delivery of the 2000th Bell 407 is a tremendous milestone for Bell and for the global community of operators who have placed their confidence in this platform,” said Maldonado. “This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of the teams who collectively work together to engineer and build this platform, as well as the customers that use this aircraft to perform everyday missions.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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