Italian aircraft manufacturer Leonardo on Thursday unveiled the first of 15 M-346 PAN jets developed for the Italian Air Force’s national aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

Aircraft Configuration

Based on Leonardo’s twin-engine advanced jet trainer, the M-346 PAN incorporates several modifications for formation aerobatics, including changes to its head-up display and a dedicated flight control mode that alters the operation of the speed brake. The aircraft also features a new smoke generation system and eight cameras, four of which can transmit live footage to ground stations during performances.

The aircraft sports a livery designed by Italian automotive design firm Pininfarina and will replace the team’s fleet of Aermacchi MB-339s. The Frecce Tricolori have flown the MB-339 since 1982, having previously operated the Fiat G-91.

Fleet Transition

“It is a truly moving experience to see this remarkable achievement of Italian technology take to the skies,” Italian Air Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Antonio Conserva said in Leonardo’s announcement.

Training for pilots and maintenance personnel is underway alongside the development of a new aerobatic routine. According to Italian news agency ANSA, the team will continue flying the MB-339 throughout its 2027 season, with pilots expected to transition to the M-346 between summer 2027 and spring 2028.