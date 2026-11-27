A pilot and three passengers escaped injury Wednesday after a Cirrus SR22T deployed its airframe parachute near Angelina County Airport in eastern Texas. The aircraft was nearing the end of a flight from Addison to Lufkin when it came down in a wooded area near the airport.

Passengers Leave by Uber

Angelina County Airport Director Gary Letney told KTRE that the FAA had notified him of the incident and that the aircraft was located east of the airport before 4 p.m. The pilot remained at the scene, while the three passengers had already left in an Uber.

According to local reporting, airport personnel used flight tracking data to narrow their search for the aircraft before directing firefighters to its location. The reason for the parachute deployment was not immediately known.

Airframe Parachute System

The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) comes as standard equipment on all Cirrus aircraft and is designed to bring the entire aircraft to the ground under a parachute in an emergency.