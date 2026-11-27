The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after a FedEx McDonnell Douglas MD-11 overran a runway at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening, prompting a temporary ground stop and disrupting holiday travel. Neither of the two crewmembers aboard the aircraft was injured.

Runway Closures

FedEx Flight 910 had arrived from Memphis, Tennessee, when it continued beyond the end of Runway 26R during landing. According to airport officials, the incident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. local time. CBS Miami reported that rain had reduced visibility to 7 miles and that a tailwind was reported at the airport.

“We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries,” FedEx said in a statement provided to the Associated Press. The company said it was coordinating with federal investigators.

Three of Miami International’s four runways were initially closed following the incident. The FAA continued to report flight delays into Thursday morning, though two additional runways had since reopened.

Second Runway Overrun

Wednesday’s incident follows a September accident in which a Boeing 767 operating for Amazon Prime Air overran Runway 30 at Miami International and struck vehicles, killing five people on the ground. FedEx resumed MD-11 operations in May following a months-long FAA grounding of the aircraft type stemming from the fatal November 2025 UPS accident in Louisville, Kentucky.