A woman was fatally struck by the propeller of a Taylorcraft F19 on Tuesday at Big Lake Airport (BGQ), a state-owned, public-use airport in south-central Alaska. Authorities have identified the woman as Christina Blake, 38, of nearby Wasilla.

Aircraft Had Stopped on Taxiway

According to a Wednesday statement from Alaska State Troopers, Blake was driving along a taxiway when the Taylorcraft landed. The pilot brought the aircraft to a stop to allow Blake’s vehicle to clear the taxiway. Blake instead got out of her vehicle and approached the aircraft while its engine was still running.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the female was declared deceased at the scene,” Alaska State Troopers said. Authorities were notified of the incident shortly before 5 p.m. local time.

Authorities Investigating

Austin McDaniel, interim deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, told Alaska Public Media that authorities believe the incident was accidental and that Blake had no apparent connection to the airport, aircraft or pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and Blake’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The pilot was uninjured.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a similar fatality at a private airfield in Wilmington, New York, where a 67-year-old photographer was struck by a taxiing Aeronca L-3 while attempting to move her camera tripod out of the aircraft’s path.