Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation on Dec. 2 regarding the Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop. The hearing will examine the FAA’s handling of the telecommunications outage, which resulted in more than 18,000 flight cancellations.

“On November 13, 2026, the United States experienced its longest nationwide ground stop since September 11, 2001,” Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a Tuesday announcement. “Understanding the cause of this disruption and identifying opportunities to modernize our aviation infrastructure are critical to preventing similar incidents in the future. As Congress considers Secretary Duffy’s request for additional funds to modernize the National Airspace System, it is essential to understand how it will be allocated to ensure taxpayer dollars are effectively appropriated.”

Lawmakers will also review the FAA’s progress toward modernizing its air traffic control infrastructure by the end of 2028 and the Department of Transportation’s request for an additional $50 billion in funding. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST and will be livestreamed on the Senate Commerce Committee’s website.