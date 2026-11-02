Black Hawk Suffers Rotor Strike During Colorado Rescue

A Colorado National Guard Black Hawk helicopter experienced a rotor blade strike Saturday night while attempting to rescue an injured hiker in the mountains west of Nederland, Colorado.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the helicopter made a precautionary landing during the operation near Diamond Lake. According to the Colorado National Guard, the strike occurred around 10:15 p.m. while the crew was attempting to hoist the hiker. The crew landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

Nighttime Rescue Interrupted

Rescue operations began at around 4:18 p.m. on Saturday in response to an injured 38-year-old man who fell while hiking alone. The sheriff’s office said steep terrain complicated ground access, prompting rescuers to request helicopter assistance.

The Black Hawk experienced the blade strike near the scene, although officials have not disclosed what the rotor struck. Authorities closed the Fourth of July Trailhead and surrounding area while personnel worked to recover the Black Hawk. The Colorado National Guard said the helicopter would remain at its landing site until the investigation was complete.

“I am incredibly grateful that everyone returned home from this mission,” Colorado Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Robert Davis said in a statement provided to CBS Colorado.

Davis also credited the crew’s emergency training and emphasized the importance of aviation safety.

Second Helicopter Completes Rescue

Following the Black Hawk’s landing, the Colorado National Guard dispatched a UH-72B Lakota helicopter from Buckley Space Force Base near Denver. The second crew reached the injured hiker and successfully hoisted him from the mountainside around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. He was flown to a landing zone at Nederland High School before being transported by ambulance to a Boulder hospital.

The rescue required more than eight hours of coordination among ground teams, aviation crews and emergency responders.