A congressional committee is calling on the FAA to stop certifying aircraft manufactured in China as part of a broader effort to restrict U.S. aerospace investment and technology transfers. The recommendation was included in a report released Thursday by the House Select Committee on China following a yearlong investigation into commercial relationships between Western aerospace manufacturers and Chinese companies.

Proposed Certification Restrictions

The committee cited concerns about China’s civil and military aerospace connections, government subsidies and aviation safety transparency. The report specifically referenced China’s failure to release its investigation findings from the 2022 China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 accident.

The proposed restriction could affect future U.S. certification efforts by Chinese manufacturers, including Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). The manufacturer has developed the C919 narrowbody airliner and recently completed the first piloted flight of its 19-seat CE-25A electric aircraft. Both aircraft are part of China’s expanding commercial aviation industry, although neither has received FAA type certification.

Broader Aerospace Restrictions

“American and European companies transferred technology to China that could be used against our brave men and women in uniform,” committee Chairman Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., said in a statement accompanying the report.

The investigation identified Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace and Collins Aerospace among companies that obtained licenses for technology transfers involving Chinese military-linked entities. The companies told Reuters that they complied with applicable U.S. export laws and regulations.

The committee also recommended restrictions on American investment in China’s aerospace sector, tighter export controls and increased scrutiny of foreign acquisitions of U.S. aerospace companies. It called for additional disclosure requirements for defense contractors maintaining commercial relationships with Chinese military-linked companies. China’s embassy in Washington criticized the report, opposing what it described as the politicization of trade and technology matters. The recommendations have not been adopted as new FAA certification restrictions.