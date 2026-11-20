Tecnam recently completed a demonstration flight of its diesel-powered P2010 TDI to Lake County Airport in Leadville, Colorado, carrying four people to an airport nearly 10,000 feet above sea level. According to a company announcement Thursday, the aircraft departed Leadville after refueling and used less than half of the airport’s 6,400-foot runway during takeoff.

Lake County Airport sits at an elevation of 9,934 feet, making it the highest public-use airport in North America. High-elevation airports present particular challenges for piston aircraft, especially when temperatures increase density altitude. Turbocharged engines can offset some of the power loss, although aircraft performance remains dependent on atmospheric conditions and loading.

Flight Performance

Tecnam US Chief Pilot Doma Andreka departed Centennial Airport near Denver alongside three passengers, carrying 30 gallons of fuel. The aircraft reportedly climbed at more than 800 feet per minute before leveling off at 13,000 feet for the 50-minute flight to Leadville. After landing on Runway 34, the crew increased the fuel load to 40 gallons before departing. Tecnam said the aircraft initially climbed at approximately 600 feet per minute on its return flight.

Published specifications list a standard useful load of 893 pounds. At 40 gallons of Jet-A, approximately 268 pounds would be allocated to fuel, leaving about 625 pounds for four occupants and baggage. Tecnam did not disclose the occupants’ weights, the aircraft’s actual useful load or the temperature and density altitude during the demonstration.

The P2010 TDI uses a 170-horsepower turbocharged Continental CD-170 engine and burns Jet-A rather than aviation gasoline. The P2010 TDI received FAA certification in November 2021, following European certification the previous year.