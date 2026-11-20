Pitkin County commissioners have approved a 60% increase in general aviation landing fees at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) for 2027. According to a county announcement Thursday, the new rates will rise from $13.76 to $22.04 per 1,000 pounds of aircraft weight as the airport prepares for a seven-month closure for runway reconstruction.

Commissioners Reduce Proposed Increase

The approved rates are lower than earlier proposals that would have raised GA landing fees by approximately 140%. County officials said airlines and general aviation operators had raised concerns about the proposed increases, prompting airport staff to develop a revised funding plan.

Under the approved approach, the county will use $3 million from the Airport Enterprise Fund to offset operating expenses and defer $1.3 million in runway-related costs until 2028. Landing fees for participating commercial airlines will also increase from $12.05 to $21.68 per 1,000 pounds, while fuel flowage fees will remain unchanged.

Runway Closure Scheduled for 2027

The airport is scheduled to close to commercial and general aviation operations at 11 p.m. April 4, 2027, and reopen at 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 2027. The closure is part of a broader modernization project that includes reconstructing and relocating the runway to meet current FAA standards.

Airport officials said staffing, maintenance and preparations for reopening will continue throughout the closure despite the suspension of flight operations. With significantly fewer landings expected during 2027, those expenses will be distributed across fewer flights. The airport relies on revenue generated by its operations rather than general county tax revenue to cover operating expenses.