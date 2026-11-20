Salt Lake City International Airport has revised its planned hangar rent increases following objections from general aviation tenants and AOPA. Under the revised schedule, tenants will see their first increases in July 2027, followed by additional annual increases through 2030.

The airport’s original plan called for monthly single-hangar rents to increase from $341 to $628 in January 2027 and then to $914 in July, representing a 168% increase over current rates. Under the revised schedule announced by AOPA on Thursday, rents will remain unchanged until July 1, 2027, when the monthly rate will increase to $487.63. Additional increases will bring the rate to $1,047.01 by July 2030.

AOPA Negotiates Revised Schedule

AOPA Northwest Mountain Regional Manager Brad Schuster contacted the Salt Lake City Department of Airports in September after tenants raised concerns about the proposed increases. Schuster questioned whether the airport had provided sufficient financial information and market research to justify the new rates. Following discussions between AOPA and airport officials, the department issued a revised notice to tenants on Oct. 22.

“We appreciate the partnership approach and the rate schedule adjustments made by the Salt Lake City Department of Airports,” Schuster said in AOPA’s Thursday announcement.

He added that the organization recognizes airports must collect sufficient rent to cover operating and maintenance expenses, while ensuring the charges remain reasonable and justified.

Airport Cites Commercial Growth

“Rates at SLC have been under market for decades,” airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer told KSL in September.

Airport officials have cited growing commercial airline activity and airspace constraints as reasons for gradually shifting piston-powered aircraft to surrounding facilities. The changes affect approximately 58 shade- and T-hangar tenants. According to the airport’s GA page, hangar space at Salt Lake City International is no longer being offered to new tenants.