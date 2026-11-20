Four organizations have signed a letter of intent to develop a dedicated supersonic flight testing corridor between Texas and New Mexico. The agreement, announced Wednesday, involves Midland Development Corporation, Midland International Air & Space Port, the New Mexico Spaceport Authority and Starfighters Space.

The proposed corridor would extend approximately 250 nautical miles between Midland International Air & Space Port and Spaceport America, crossing sparsely populated areas of West Texas and southern New Mexico. The organizations intend to use the airspace for supersonic and hypersonic flight testing, sonic boom measurements and the development of air traffic integration procedures. Longer-term plans include potentially supporting suborbital and orbital launches, as well as spacecraft reentry operations.

Starfighters Plans Initial Flights

“Starfighters intends to fly it first and give the FAA real data to work from,” Starfighters Space CEO Tim Franta said in the announcement.

Starfighters operates a fleet of F-104 Starfighter aircraft capable of sustained flight above Mach 2. The company maintains operations at Midland and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its F-104 aircraft are used for aerospace research, testing and pilot training. Starfighters is also developing an air-launch system that could eventually operate within the proposed corridor.

FAA Approval Still Required

The agreement comes as the FAA considers changes to existing restrictions on civilian supersonic flight over land. The agency announced proposed rules earlier this year that would establish new noise-based standards for supersonic aircraft. Separately, the FAA is examining the designation of priority airspace for commercial space launches and reentry operations. The corridor remains in the planning stages, and the participating organizations intend to develop a memorandum of understanding outlining their responsibilities. No FAA authorization for the proposed corridor has been announced.