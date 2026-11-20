The Modern Skies Coalition launched a national advertising campaign Friday urging Congress to provide additional funding for air traffic control modernization. The campaign, called “ACT NOW,” includes a 30-second video advertisement scheduled to appear on television networks, streaming services and social media platforms. The coalition represents more than 50 aviation organizations, including airlines, general aviation groups, airports and labor unions.

The campaign follows the Nov. 13 nationwide ground stop, which lasted nearly five hours after telecommunications problems disrupted air traffic control operations. According to the FAA, excessive network traffic overwhelmed legacy equipment and affected communications and radar feeds at 17 of the agency’s 22 en route control centers. More than 12,000 flights were canceled that day, although the agency said some cancellations were unrelated to the outage. The FAA and contractor L3Harris continue investigating the underlying cause.

Congress Weighs Additional Funding

The campaign comes as the Department of Transportation seeks another $50.1 billion for aviation infrastructure improvements. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford requested the funding Tuesday, outlining plans to replace aging communications equipment, construct new control centers and towers, and improve airport infrastructure. Congress previously approved $12.5 billion for modernization in 2025. According to DOT, that funding has been allocated, although implementation is expected to continue through 2028.

“The investment has to be made not only to a system,” National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels said during a Nov. 18 panel hosted by The Hill in partnership with Airlines for America. “The core of that system is the people, and that’s where the investment needs to be thought about as well.”

Oversight Questions Remain

The additional funding request comes amid questions about the FAA’s management of ongoing upgrades. A September GAO report found that the agency lacked a comprehensive lifecycle cost estimate and integrated master schedule for its modernization program, potentially increasing the risk of delays and cost overruns. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have requested further information about the ground stop, raising concerns about testing and oversight of newly installed networking equipment. The FAA has since paused additional router installations while the investigation continues.