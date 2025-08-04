Boeing 787 Returns to LAX With RAT Deployed

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying to Santiago, Chile, for LATAM Airlines conducted an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport on July 31 after holding over the Pacific Ocean for close to one hour. According to reports from Financial Express, the aircraft touched down with its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed, a device intended for producing emergency hydraulic and electrical power when other systems fail.

Social media video footage shows the RAT extended while the aircraft is on short final to LAX. Officials have not confirmed the cause, although RAT deployment is usually triggered by a significant electrical system loss. The Dreamliner was reportedly able to taxi back to the gate under its own power.

🚨Breaking News out of LAX: A LATAM Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for Santiago was in a holding pattern over the Pacific for nearly an hour before returning to Los Angeles—landing on runway 25L with its RAT (Ram Air Turbine) deployed. The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own… pic.twitter.com/dd8caj9sFo — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) August 1, 2025

The incident comes less than one week following another incident involving a Boeing 787-8, operated by United Airlines. According to CNN, the flight returned to Washington Dulles following an engine failure. LATAM has not released any further details, and this latest incident remains under investigation.