Boeing 787 Returns to LAX With RAT Deployed

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flying to Santiago, Chile, for LATAM Airlines conducted an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport on July 31 after holding over the Pacific Ocean for close to one hour. According to reports from Financial Express, the aircraft touched down with its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed, a device intended for producing emergency hydraulic and electrical power when other systems fail.
Social media video footage shows the RAT extended while the aircraft is on short final to LAX. Officials have not confirmed the cause, although RAT deployment is usually triggered by a significant electrical system loss. The Dreamliner was reportedly able to taxi back to the gate under its own power.
The incident comes less than one week following another incident involving a Boeing 787-8, operated by United Airlines. According to CNN, the flight returned to Washington Dulles following an engine failure. LATAM has not released any further details, and this latest incident remains under investigation.
Replies: 7
A silent staff change is not going to answer all these questions. AVweb is under “new leadership” and readers need to know where this stupid submarine is headed. Do it!
More glossy pictures, less relevant text–that’s the answer.
Please stop referencing “X”. That platform should die already. The longer ‘legitimate’ publications keep that platform alive, the longer we all have to suffer, and keep putting cash in the Ketamine Führer’s pockets.
I agree with Jason, Tom and Kevin.
X = TP media.
Trump propaganda media.
Why were they holding after departure?
Going to guess fuel burn off. Through the years, the Catalina area and beyond has been subject to many gallons of dumped fuel or circling airplanes burning excess fuel for a return. I used to be a controller at ZLA for that area.
And so there goes another breakfast morning tradition of reading AV. So long AV it was fun while it lasted.