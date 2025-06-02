Bomber Toll Uncertain In Ukraine Raids

Analysts are now poring over satellite images and military communications trying to determine the accurate toll on Russia’s strategic bomber force from Ukraine’s surprise drone attack on four Air Force bases Sunday. Ukraine at first said 41 long range bombers, some of them supersonic, were destroyed but that number might be generous. According to the War Zone, on Monday, senior Ukraine officials were only confirming that 13 bombers were destroyed but that might be based on a conservative interpretation of the term. Satellite photos shot Monday over two bases appear to confirm the loss of at least nine bombers, most of them 1950s-vintage Tu-95 Bear turboprop bombers.

Regardless of the exact tally, the attack, which used 117 remotely piloted explosive drones hidden in the rafter spaces of cabins mounted on trailers, caused major damage to Russia’s closely protected and currently irreplaceable bomber fleet. The aircraft were being used launch missile attacks on Ukrainian targets, many of them civilian areas, in recent weeks in an escalation that formed a backdrop for preliminary peace talks. The aircraft also form the backbone of Russia’s airborne nuclear weapons systems but it’s not clear any of the planes destroyed were engaged in that role.

Ukraine says that five different types of aircraft were destroyed, only one of which is currently in production, the Tu-160M2 long range supersonic strategic bomber. Russia has less than 20 of them and they take years to build at a cost of more than $500 million. Ukraine claims to have destroyed at least one of those in the attack. Ukraine also says Tu-22 Backfire bombers, an A-50 AWACS and an Antonov Cub transport were also wrecked.

The role of Ukraine’s allies in the attack was also being discussed and Ukrainian officials claim the operation was conducted without any outside help. They also said they didn’t give any other countries, including the U.S., advance notice of the audacious raids. Russia’s response has been muted and on Sunday President Vladimir Putin called the raids a “terrorist attack.” The toll could have been higher. A fifth base was also targeted but one of the trailers full of drones was destroyed in a fire on its way to the target. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The raids came on the day Russian and Ukrainian officials sat down for peace talks in Istanbul