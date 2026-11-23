Boom Supersonic completed the first test firing of its Sprint Core turbine prototype on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Colorado Air and Space Port in Watkins, Colorado. The company shared video footage of the test, which marks the first time the engine’s compressor, combustor and high-pressure turbine have operated together.

Shared Engine Technology

The prototype incorporates a six-stage high-pressure compressor and a single-stage high-pressure turbine. According to an October announcement, the test setup includes approximately 2,000 sensors designed to measure temperature, pressure, vibration and other operating conditions. Engineers will use the resulting data to evaluate the design and guide further development.

“Today a new engine company was born,” Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl wrote in a Nov. 21 social media post announcing the test.

Power Generation and Supersonic Flight

The Sprint Core is being developed for two applications. The first is Boom’s Superpower industrial gas turbine, designed to generate 42 megawatts of electricity for AI data centers. The company plans to begin delivering the turbines in mid-2027 from its manufacturing facility in Centennial, Colorado. The same core technology will also be incorporated into Symphony, the turbofan engine under development for Boom’s planned Mach 1.7 Overture supersonic airliner.

The engine test follows Boom’s earlier progress on the Overture program, including the January 2025 flight in which its XB-1 demonstrator exceeded Mach 1. The company must still complete additional core testing and development of its fully integrated engines before moving toward production and, in Symphony’s case, aircraft certification.