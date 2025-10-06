Burbank Tower Unstaffed Amid Shutdown

Hollywood Burbank Airport’s control tower went dark around 4:15 p.m. local time Monday after no controllers were on duty amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, according to ABC7 Los Angeles and FAA data. The agency confirmed that while the tower itself was unstaffed, the Southern California TRACON facility assumed responsibility for the Class C airspace, managing arrivals, departures, and sequencing for the surrounding terminal area.

Pilots were advised to use published procedures for non-towered operations on Burbank’s runways 8 and 15, maintaining self-announcing calls on the CTAF when below TRACON coverage.

The tower is expected to be staffed again around 10 p.m. local time.

Monday evening Burbank Airport advisory [Credit: FAA]

FlightAware data shows average departure delays exceeding two hours. Burbank joins a growing list of ATC facilities facing staffing woes on Monday, including towers in Denver and Phoenix. A handful of TRACONs and enroute facilities are also reporting staffing-related issues.

During a press conference earlier in the day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the ongoing shutdown could snarl flights, noting an uptick in air traffic controller absenteeism.