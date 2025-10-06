Duffy Warns Shutdown Could Damage Air Travel Safety

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, where he warned during a press conference that the federal government shutdown is creating growing strain on the nation’s air traffic control system.

Speaking alongside FAA Air Traffic Organization Chief Operating Officer Frank Macintosh and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) President Nick Daniels, Duffy said controllers are continuing to report to work without pay while managing one of the world’s busiest airspaces.

“They’re not just thinking about the airspace—they’re thinking about how to pay their mortgage,” Duffy told reporters. “In a job that’s already stressful, this shutdown has put way more stress on our controllers.”

Duffy said air traffic control remains safe but acknowledged a slight uptick in sick calls at some facilities, prompting delays as the FAA reduces traffic flow to maintain safety. He said that many controllers are working six days a week, in some cases considering second jobs to make ends meet.

According to Duffy, the situation risks compounding ongoing staffing shortages and modernization challenges. He noted that the FAA’s training academies could see support staff furloughed, slowing the agency’s effort to hire and certify new controllers.

“This has long-term impacts on our ability to modernize and strengthen our airspace system,” he said.

Daniels, representing the controllers’ union, called for an immediate end to the shutdown, saying aviation safety professionals “do not have the luxury of time” to deal with political gridlock. Macintosh echoed the sentiment, pointing to recent progress in hiring and equipment upgrades now at risk of being derailed.

“Our controllers need the best, and we’re finally on the right path,” Macintosh said. “Any disruption puts us further and further behind.”

Both officials stressed that despite the financial uncertainty, most controllers continue to report to duty and maintain system safety.