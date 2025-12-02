Business Aviation Aviation News

Flexjet Authorized for Domestic Flights in Saudi Arabia

U.S. private jet company becomes second international provider of domestic flights under updated regulations.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

Flexjet Authorized for Domestic Service in Saudi Arabia
[Credit: General Authority of Civil Aviation]
Key Takeaways:

  • Flexjet has received authorization from Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to operate on-demand private jet flights within the Kingdom.
  • This certification makes Flexjet the second international operator to be approved for such services since new regulatory changes took effect on May 1, 2025, after meeting all safety and operational requirements.
  • The approval is part of GACA's strategic efforts to expand Saudi Arabia's aviation sector, enable high-quality services, and align with the country's "Vision 2030" and National Transport and Logistics Strategy.
Flexjet received authorization Tuesday from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to operate on-demand private jet flights within Saudi Arabia. The approval makes Flexjet the second international operator to be certified for such services since regulatory changes took effect on May 1, 2025. GACA said the company met all safety, regulatory and operational requirements under the country’s Civil Aviation Law.

The authorization was formally presented to Ben Watts, Flexjet’s chief operating officer for the EMEA region, by Awad bin Attallah Al-Sulami, GACA’s executive vice president for economic policies and logistics services, during a ceremony at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh.

“Authorizing Flexjet to operate domestic on-demand private flights demonstrates GACA’s commitment to enabling high-quality aviation services built on the highest international safety standards,” Al-Sulami said.

He added that the approval supports ongoing efforts to expand the country’s aviation sector in line with its “Vision 2030.”

GACA said the authorization aligns with the objectives of the Aviation Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which is focused on expanding the Kingdom’s aviation network by 2030. The agency noted that its General Aviation Roadmap is intended to coordinate infrastructure, regulation and investment as demand for private aviation grows among business travelers and ultra-high-net-worth individuals across Saudi Arabia.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

