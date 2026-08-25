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Phenom 300EV Earns Triple Certification

Updated light jet becomes the first in its category certified with Garmin Emergency Autoland.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Phenom 300EV Earns Triple Certification
[Credit: Embraer]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Embraer's Phenom 300EV has received triple certification from the FAA, EASA, and ANAC, making it the first light jet certified with Garmin Emergency Autoland.
  • The Garmin Emergency Autoland system enables the aircraft to autonomously select an airport, communicate with ATC, and complete a landing without pilot input in an emergency.
  • The Phenom 300EV also features other advancements like autobrake, rudder-by-wire controls, autothrottle, improved range and payload capacity, and enhanced cabin amenities.
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Embraer’s Phenom 300EV has received certification from the FAA, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC), the manufacturer announced Tuesday. Embraer says the approvals make the aircraft the first light jet certified with Garmin Emergency Autoland.

The system can activate automatically if it detects that the pilot is unable to fly or can be activated manually by a passenger. Garmin Emergency Autoland can select an airport and runway, communicate the aircraft’s intentions to air traffic control and complete the approach, landing and stop without pilot input.

Certification Completed

“Achieving triple certification is a testament to the dedication of our teams and Embraer’s disciplined approach to engineering excellence and execution,” Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets, said.

The Phenom 300EV uses Embraer’s Garmin G3000-based Prodigy Touch flight deck. The aircraft also adds autobrake and rudder-by-wire controls. Embraer developed a Multi-Purpose Electronic Controller to support the new electronically controlled functions. Other systems include autothrottle, Emergency Descent Mode and Embraer’s Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System.

Performance Updates

Embraer lists a range of up to 2,055 nautical miles using NBAA IFR reserves and a maximum speed of Mach 0.80. An increase in maximum zero fuel weight provides approximately 430 pounds of additional payload capacity compared with the previous version.

Cabin changes include low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity, revised temperature controls, an air ionization system and a vacuum lavatory. The aircraft retains a maximum cabin altitude of 6,600 feet.

Embraer introduced the Phenom 300EV in July as the latest version of the Phenom 300 series. The “EV” designation stands for “Evolution.” The Phenom 300 series has been the best-selling light jet for 14 consecutive years, according to the manufacturer. Deliveries of the 300EV are expected to begin in 2028.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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