Bye Aerospace Selects magniX Batteries for eFlyer 2 Prototype

Bye Aerospace and magniX announced Tuesday that Bye has selected magniX’s Samson battery system to power the company’s eFlyer 2 prototype, a two-seat all-electric training aircraft scheduled for its first flight in early 2026. The agreement marks the first use of magniX’s Samson batteries on a fixed-wing trainer.

Bye Aerospace says the fully-electric eFlyer 2 will feature an all-composite structure and Garmin avionics. It is planned to meet FAA Part 23, Amendment 64 standards for spin resistance and is anticipated to include a whole-aircraft parachute system.

According to magniX, the Samson system provides high energy density, a cycle life exceeding 1,000 full-depth discharges, and safety technologies intended to support aircraft integration.

“The selection of magniX as the new battery provider for the eFlyer 2 aircraft prototype demonstrates the trust that leading companies such as Bye Aerospace are placing in Samson as the safest, most advanced battery system for electric aviation,” said magniX CEO Reed Macdonald.

The Everett, Washington-based manufacturer said its Samson batteries are designed for use in aviation, defense, and stationary energy storage applications.

Bye Aerospace said the collaboration supports its work to develop electric aircraft for flight training operations.

“As we approach the first flight of our full-scale eFlyer 2 prototype, Bye Aerospace is proud to lead the next generation of pilot training with disruptive, all-electric aircraft technology,” said CEO Rod Zastrow.

The announcement follows magniX’s July partnership with Robinson Helicopter to develop an electric version of the R66 model. Bye Aerospace began testing of its original eFlyer back in 2019.