Bye Aerospace Selects magniX Batteries for eFlyer 2 Prototype

Partnership advances all-electric training aircraft ahead of planned eFlyer 2 first flight in 2026.

Matt Ryan
Bye Aerospace eFlyer 2
[Credit: Bye Aerospace]
Key Takeaways:

  • Bye Aerospace has selected magniX's Samson battery system to power its eFlyer 2 prototype.
  • The eFlyer 2 is a two-seat all-electric training aircraft, with its first flight scheduled for early 2026.
  • This collaboration marks the first application of magniX's high energy density and safe Samson batteries in a fixed-wing trainer.
  • The partnership aims to advance electric aircraft technology for pilot training, featuring an eFlyer 2 with an all-composite structure and advanced safety systems.
Bye Aerospace and magniX announced Tuesday that Bye has selected magniX’s Samson battery system to power the company’s eFlyer 2 prototype, a two-seat all-electric training aircraft scheduled for its first flight in early 2026. The agreement marks the first use of magniX’s Samson batteries on a fixed-wing trainer.

Bye Aerospace says the fully-electric eFlyer 2 will feature an all-composite structure and Garmin avionics. It is planned to meet FAA Part 23, Amendment 64 standards for spin resistance and is anticipated to include a whole-aircraft parachute system.

According to magniX, the Samson system provides high energy density, a cycle life exceeding 1,000 full-depth discharges, and safety technologies intended to support aircraft integration. 

“The selection of magniX as the new battery provider for the eFlyer 2 aircraft prototype demonstrates the trust that leading companies such as Bye Aerospace are placing in Samson as the safest, most advanced battery system for electric aviation,” said magniX CEO Reed Macdonald. 

The Everett, Washington-based manufacturer said its Samson batteries are designed for use in aviation, defense, and stationary energy storage applications.

Bye Aerospace said the collaboration supports its work to develop electric aircraft for flight training operations. 

“As we approach the first flight of our full-scale eFlyer 2 prototype, Bye Aerospace is proud to lead the next generation of pilot training with disruptive, all-electric aircraft technology,” said CEO Rod Zastrow. 

The announcement follows magniX’s July partnership with Robinson Helicopter to develop an electric version of the R66 model. Bye Aerospace began testing of its original eFlyer back in 2019.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

