Aviation News

California Fire Department Orders Autonomous Firefighting Drones

San Bernardino County plans to deploy five aircraft for wildfire suppression beginning in 2027.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
California Fire Department Orders Autonomous Firefighting Drones
[Credit: Seneca]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has contracted with Seneca to acquire five autonomous firefighting drones, becoming California's first fire agency to adopt such technology.
  • The drones are scheduled to enter service in 2027 for wildfire suppression, designed to deliver over 500 gallons of foam and respond to new fires within 5-10 minutes, with potential for nighttime operations.
  • This initiative expands the county's existing drone operations, aiming to significantly enhance firefighting capabilities with a stated goal of stopping 90% of fires before they grow larger than 10 square feet.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has contracted with California-based Seneca to acquire five autonomous firefighting drones, according to an announcement Wednesday. The aircraft are expected to enter service in 2027 and would allow a single pilot to supervise multiple drones during wildfire suppression operations.

The system includes five aircraft, a towable ground operations station and software designed to coordinate flights using onboard automation. Seneca claims the fleet can deliver more than 500 gallons of finished foam and respond to newly detected fires within five to 10 minutes. The company also envisions using the aircraft for nighttime operations, structure protection and suppressing remaining hot spots.

County Expands Drone Operations

San Bernardino County Fire already operates a dedicated robotics and unmanned aircraft division. In December 2025, the department demonstrated Seneca’s Argo-1 drone, which uses thermal imaging and automated targeting to locate and suppress fires.

“Our goal is to stop 90% of fires before they grow larger than 10 square feet,” Fire Chief Dan Munsey said in Wednesday’s announcement. The department has not released operational results establishing whether the new fleet can meet that target.

Deployment Scheduled for 2027

Aircraft deliveries are planned for the first and second quarters of 2027, and the department expects to begin operations before the peak wildfire season. The announcement did not specify what FAA authorizations would be required for simultaneous multi-aircraft operations or how the drones would be coordinated with crewed firefighting aircraft. Other agencies are also exploring automation for aerial firefighting, including a joint program between Sikorsky and CAL FIRE to develop autonomous capabilities for the S-70i Firehawk helicopter.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.