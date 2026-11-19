The FAA has accepted updated industry standards for demonstrating compliance with Part 23 aircraft certification requirements. The agency’s notice, published Nov. 18, recognizes ASTM F3264-25 as an acceptable means of compliance for 65 sections of Part 23. The specification incorporates standards covering flight characteristics, structural strength, powerplant installations, electrical systems and other aircraft design requirements. It builds on the FAA’s earlier acceptance of industry-developed certification standards.

Stall Characteristics and Flight Controls

Among the updated provisions are standards for demonstrating acceptable stall and low-speed handling characteristics. Under the accepted compliance method, single-engine airplanes not certified for aerobatics must demonstrate enhanced low-speed characteristics. During stall entry and recovery below 25,000 feet, normal control inputs must be sufficient to prevent roll or heading changes exceeding 20 degrees. The FAA also declined to universally accept certain departure-aversion provisions, although manufacturers may propose alternative methods for demonstrating spin resistance and compliance with loss-of-control requirements.

The ASTM specification also references standards for aircraft performance, flight controls, icing protection and cockpit instrumentation. Structural provisions address fatigue, damage tolerance and the continued strength of composite structures. The FAA accepted simplified structural load calculations for certain smaller, lower-speed airplanes while limiting their use according to the aircraft’s certification level.

Electrical Systems and Structural Protection

The FAA also specified requirements for protecting critical electronic systems against lightning strikes. Systems essential to continued safe flight must maintain their aircraft-level functions during and after lightning exposure. Other provisions address electrical load analysis, lithium-ion battery installations and fire protection. For rechargeable lithium batteries, the FAA specified testing and evaluation methods addressing thermal runaway and the release of potentially hazardous gases. Powerplant and energy-storage system mounts installed behind and above the seating compartment must withstand an 18g forward load under the accepted standard.

“Conformity with the guidance document is voluntary only, and nonconformity will not affect rights and obligations under existing statutes and regulations,” the FAA stated in its notice.

Manufacturers may continue proposing alternative means of compliance, subject to FAA acceptance. Certain designs, including electric-powered airplanes and seaplanes, require additional consideration under the accepted standards. The FAA’s acceptance took effect Nov. 18 and does not impose new operating or retrofit requirements on existing aircraft.