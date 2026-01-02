Canada Orders Air India Probe Over Alcohol Incident

Canada’s transport regulator is asking Air India to investigate an incident in which a pilot was removed from a Boeing 777 before departure Dec. 23 and found to be under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred before a flight scheduled to operate from Vancouver to Delhi.

Two breathalyzer tests conducted by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport showed the pilot was unfit for duty, a source told Reuters. Transport Canada labeled the incident a “serious matter” in a letter to the airline and is expected to pursue enforcement action, Reuters reported.

Air India confirmed the flight experienced a last-minute delay due to the incident and said an alternate pilot was brought in to operate the flight. In a statement, the airline said Canadian authorities raised concerns about the pilot’s fitness for duty but did not provide further details.

“The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry,” Air India said, adding that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy for violations of applicable rules and regulations.

The request from Transport Canada comes as Air India faces heightened scrutiny following a June crash involving a Boeing Dreamliner that killed 260 people. India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has flagged multiple safety lapses at the airline and recently issued warning notices to four pilots over what it described as serious safety concerns related to regulatory compliance and flight crew decision-making. Transport Canada asked Air India to submit its findings and steps to prevent similar incidents by Jan. 26.