Canadian Disinterest Threatens Cross-Border Airport Access

A patch of cross-border cooperation that gives Canadian pilots direct access to an American airport is in danger of disappearing if a Canadian entity doesn’t take some ownership of the unique relationship. For decades, Canadian pilots have been able to taxi back and forth across the border near Brandon, Manitoba, to use International Peace Gardens Airport in North Dakota. The runway of the American airport is connected by a short taxiway to a ramp area on the Canadian side of the border and by all accounts it’s well used. The local airport authority is happy with the arrangement and wants it to continue, but it needs some kind of Canadian authority to also express that desire.

The airport will be getting a $3.5 million upgrade in the next eight to 15 years and planning is underway. As part of the project, the taxiway needs to be moved because it joins the runway at a 45-degree angle. Current standards require that type of taxiway to intersect the runway at a 90-degree angle. The FAA and local airport authority are willing to pay for the new taxiway but the new alignment won’t connect to the existing ramp on the Canadian side. They need someone in Canada to agree to build a new ramp so the taxiway has somewhere to go. So far, no one on the north side has put up a hand.

“Almost every group that we had reached out to didn’t feel it was their problem, if you will, or there was something that they needed to further discuss. And so we kind of just kept going round in circles,” Kyle Wanner, North Dakota’s aeronautics director, told the Brandon Sun. “Does Canada want their apron or not? Do they want to continue this partnership or not? We just don’t quite have an answer to that yet.” The Sun contacted local, provincial and federal authorities, and none would lay claim to the little patch of pavement that now provides the access nor would they take responsibility for building a new one. Wanner said that if no one steps up on the Canadian side, the State and the FAA will tear up the existing nonconforming taxiway and forget about building a new one, cutting off access to the runway from Canada.

That would result in the loss of a uniquely convenient option for Canadian pilots who want to fly into the U.S. Adam Penner, who owns Harv’s Air Flight Training in Winnipeg, about 100 miles east of Brandon, said he uses the airport dozens of times a year for business trips to the U.S. and the lack of interest from Canadian authorities is annoying. “I’m a bit embarrassed,” Penner told the Sun. “The Americans can resurface the entire runway, and we can’t even get our act together on a little ramp.”