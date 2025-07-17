Canadian Man Charged With Hijacking Aircraft

A Canadian man has been charged with hijacking after allegedly stealing a Cessna 172 and flying it over Vancouver International Airport (YVR), causing widespread flight delays and triggering a security response on Tuesday.

According to the Vancover Sun, the suspect, identified as Shaheer Cassim, is a former commercial pilot with KD Air and a known climate activist. Former colleagues described him as highly skilled but intensely driven, with past public statements about his concern for the planet.

The incident began around 1 p.m. local time when Cassim allegedly took off solo in a Cessna 172 operated by Victoria Flying Club. Flight data shows the aircraft flew directly to Vancouver, then circled YVR’s airspace for approximately 25 minutes.

During that time, NORAD scrambled F-15 fighter jets, though the Cessna landed safely before interception occurred. The Cessna finally touched down at YVR around 1:45 p.m., where police vehicles quickly surrounded it.

Victoria Flying Club President Colin Williamson confirmed that Cassim was not a club member and had no prior connection to their staff. He said an instructor was involved during the aircraft’s preflight phase but declined to share further details, citing the ongoing RCMP investigation.

According to the report, the unauthorized flight forced YVR to suspend arrivals for nearly 40 minutes, diverting nine inbound flights and delaying dozens more. Victoria International Airport also paused departures briefly as part of the response.

Both Transport Canada and Nav Canada are reviewing the event while the Cessna 172 remains in police custody.

Cassim appeared in court on Wednesday, facing one count of hijacking. He was ordered to remain in custody until his next hearing scheduled for July 22.