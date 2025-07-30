Aviation News

CBP Now Allows Online Border Overflight Exemption Applications

Customs and Border Patrol takes another step to streamline the overflight process

Mark Phelps
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) now allows border overflight exemption applications via the eAPIS web portal.
  • This change streamlines the application and renewal process for operators.
  • CBP aims to process applications within 30 days or less of receiving them on eAPIS.
  • Third-party vendors can continue using their existing methods to process applications on behalf of clients.
The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) reported today that the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) recently announced that border overflight exemption applications can now be accessed on the electronic Advance Passenger Information System (eAPIS) web portal. The move represents the latest effort by CBP to ease red tape in negotiating the overflight procedure.

Laura Everington, NBAA director of international operations and regulations, said, “This centralized electronic application and renewal process is the most recent step to streamlining the border overflight exemption process. Operators should begin using the border overflight exemption link on the eAPIS website with their next application or renewal. CBP anticipates processing time of 30 days or fewer after receiving the application on eAPIS.”

NBAA said that operators using third-party vendors or other international service providers for processing APIS and/or border overflight exemption applications will not need to change their procedures. The providers will use their own log-in credentials to process the applications and renewals on behalf of their clients.

